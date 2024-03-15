Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Northumbria Police participated in a national intensification period to tackle cross-border drug dealings, which exploits children and vulnerable adults through coercion, intimidation, and violence in order to store drugs and money.

In one week, the co-ordinated crackdown saw 151 arrests made, with a further 78 individuals successfully safeguarded, £52,447 of suspected criminal cash was seized along with quantities of Class A and C drugs and weapons. More than 2,000 illegal cigarettes were also uncovered along with 50 mobile phones and seven vehicles.

Detective chief inspector Stuart Liddell, of Northumbria Police, said: “This is a fantastic set of results from a week of action which reaffirms our commitment to eradicating this kind of criminality.

A picture of the knife arch in operation at South Shields Interchange. Picture: Northumbria Police.

“Some of the most vulnerable people in our communities are targeted in this practice, and it has no place in our Force area."

Schools and the wider community were educated about County Lines criminality and how to avoid being exploited. The Force’s knife arch was in operation at Metro stations, with officers joined by British Transport Police and Nexus.

Northumbria Police and crime commissioner, Kim McGuinness, said: “The fight is on against those who prey on our region’s young and vulnerable.

“We will not stop in our efforts to safeguard anyone who has already been affected by this type of criminality, and offenders should be under no illusion that we will root out your operation and bring you to justice.”

NEROCU regional county lines co-ordinator, Ian Randell, said: “We are resilient and robust in our approach and intensification weeks like this are just one tactic at our disposal.

“Under the banner of Operation Sentinel, our dedicated regional initiative to tackling serious and organised crime, we will continue to work with partners and pursue offenders, shut down their lines, and work with young people and those who have been impacted by this abhorrent crime.”

Anyone who suspects that something not quite right is happening in their community should contact Northumbria Police via the ‘report’ page of our website or call 101. In an emergency, or where a crime is taking place, always dial 999.