Figures obtained through a freedom of information request show 24 Northumbria Police officers were forced to take a period of sick leave as a result of an assault on duty in 2022.

17 of these instances were as a result of a physical injury being sustained.

Northumbria Police and Crime Commissioner Kim McGuinness said: “Attacks on those who put their lives on the line to protect us are unacceptable.

Police officers have been forced off duty as a result of assaults on the job last year.

“These numbers show how these attacks can not only harm an officer’s physical and mental health, but they also have a negative impact on police numbers and resourcing too.

“Police demand is at an all-time high and yet the government's uplift programme has barely replaced half of the officer numbers lost since 2010. Our workforce simply cannot take further hits like this.

“Anyone considering using or threatening violence against an officer should do so in the full knowledge that it may well result in them going to prison.”

Assistant Chief Constable Brad Howe said: “I want to make it absolutely clear that even one officer being assaulted or threatened is one too many.

“This type of behaviour is totally unacceptable and anyone who is violent or threatening towards emergency service personnel will be brought to justice.

“No one should have to face violence as part of their job.

