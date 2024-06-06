Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Police officers searching for a wanted man from Northumberland are appealing to the public to help locate him.

Stephen Clarke is wanted on prison recall and is understood to be actively evading arrest.

Extensive searches to locate the 33-year-old have been on-going across the region. He has strong links to the Morpeth area.

Officers from Northumbria Police are today (Thursday) asking for the public’s help to trace him and have appealed for anyone with information to come forward.

Stephen Clarke, or anyone who believes they have seen him, is asked to contact police as soon as possible by using the ‘Report’ page of the Northumbria Police website – or by calling 101, quoting NP-20240509-0912.

Alternatively, members of the public can report information anonymously via the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.