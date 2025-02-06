Northumbria Police not planning to axe more PCSO jobs despite £25m budget pressure, PCC says

Northumbria Police is not planning to axe more community support officers, councillors have been told.

Northumbria Police and Crime Commissioner (PCC) Susan Dungworth said she is not aware of any proposals to cut the number of Police Community Support Officers (PCSOs) in her area, despite budget pressures totalling more than £25 million.

There have been concerns elsewhere in the country about the future of PCSOs.

At a meeting of the Northumbria Police and Crime Panel, Cllr Gordon Stewart aired concerns about PCSOs being done away with as a result of cuts.

Mrs Dungworth replied that any such decision would be down to the chief constable, Vanessa Jardine, but that she had no indication that any such move was in the works.

Northumbria Police currently employs 82 PCSOs, the force confirmed.

The PCC said: “None of the conversations I have had with the chief constable indicate that she would get rid of PCSOs. Where there has been a reduction that has been because of cuts to police funding.”

Northumbria Police previously had plans in 2023 to slash 136 PCSO posts, which would have left only 60 remaining, before those proposals were scaled back and a further 38 of the at-risk jobs were saved.

The panel meeting heard how the force was facing up to budget pressures totalling £25.4 million in 2025/26, due to factors such as pay rises, contract inflation, and increased national insurance contributions.

Councillors were told it also needs to make £21.8 million of efficiency savings over the next four years