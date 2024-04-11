Northumbria Police launches investigation after cannabis plants discovered at house in Blyth

An investigation has been launched by Northumbria Police following a report that led to officers finding a number of cannabis plants at a property in Blyth this morning (Thursday).
By Andrew Coulson
Published 11th Apr 2024, 11:29 BST
The force has also mentioned in its statement that efforts are on-going to locate the person or persons responsible.

A Northumbria Police spokesperson said: “At around 1am this morning (Thursday), police received a report of a disturbance in the Newsham area of Blyth.

“Officers attended an address on Elliott Street, where a number of cannabis plants were discovered.

Police at the scene in the Newsham area of Blyth. Picture by Reece May.Police at the scene in the Newsham area of Blyth. Picture by Reece May.
Police at the scene in the Newsham area of Blyth. Picture by Reece May.

“Police remain at the scene and inquires are on-going to locate those responsible.

“Anyone with information that could assist in our investigation is asked to visit our website or call 101, quoting the log number NP-20240411-0041.”