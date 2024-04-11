Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The force has also mentioned in its statement that efforts are on-going to locate the person or persons responsible.

A Northumbria Police spokesperson said: “At around 1am this morning (Thursday), police received a report of a disturbance in the Newsham area of Blyth.

“Officers attended an address on Elliott Street, where a number of cannabis plants were discovered.

Police at the scene in the Newsham area of Blyth. Picture by Reece May.

“Police remain at the scene and inquires are on-going to locate those responsible.