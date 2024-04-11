Northumbria Police launches investigation after cannabis plants discovered at house in Blyth
The force has also mentioned in its statement that efforts are on-going to locate the person or persons responsible.
A Northumbria Police spokesperson said: “At around 1am this morning (Thursday), police received a report of a disturbance in the Newsham area of Blyth.
“Officers attended an address on Elliott Street, where a number of cannabis plants were discovered.
“Police remain at the scene and inquires are on-going to locate those responsible.
“Anyone with information that could assist in our investigation is asked to visit our website or call 101, quoting the log number NP-20240411-0041.”