Northumbria Police issue image and appeal to trace wanted man Matthew Thain from Northumberland

Officers are appealing for the public’s help to trace a wanted man.
By Andrew Coulson
Published 12th Jul 2023, 15:13 BST- 1 min read
Updated 12th Jul 2023, 15:13 BST
Matthew Thain, of Ashington, is wanted by Northumbria Police in connection with a burglary which took place last night, on July 11.

The force said that the 31-year-old knows he is wanted and is evading arrest.

He is believed to be in the Ashington area and police are asking for help in tracking him down.

Matthew, or anyone who believes they have seen him, are asked to contact police quoting reference crime reference 086712B/23 or via the independent charity Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555111.