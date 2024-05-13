Northumbria Police investigating after vandalism of South Beach Library in Blyth
Two reports have been made to the police force of windows being smashed at the site, one from Sunday, May 12 and the other from Friday, April 26.
A Northumbria Police spokesperson said: “We have received two reports of criminal damage at South Beach Library, in Blyth in recent weeks.
“It was reported that sometime between 3pm and 5.20pm yesterday, Sunday, offenders smashed a glass panel of an outer door to the library building before leaving the scene.
“This follows an earlier incident at the same location at 5.35pm on Friday, April 26, when we received a report that a window had been smashed.
“Enquiries into both reports are ongoing and anyone with information should use the ‘report’ page of our website or call 101.”
The library reopened this spring after being closed for four years, starting from the beginning of the pandemic. It is open for a short spell every Tuesday and Friday.
In a statement on Facebook, South Blyth councillor Daniel Carr said: “I share the upset and anger at the damage done to the South Beach Library.
“It is disheartening to see our valuable community resource subjected to mindless vandalism.”
He added: “It is unacceptable that a community space like the library is being targeted in such a way.
“We will continue working with the council and police to address these issues and ensure the safety and security of the South Beach Library for all residents.”