Northumbria Police investigate a break-in at a Pegswood barbershop just before Christmas
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
A Northumbria Police spokesperson said: “Just before 8am on Saturday, December 21, we received a report of burglary at a premises on De Walden Terrace in Pegswood, Northumberland.
“It was reported that an offender had forced entry to the premises through the front door.
“They then searched the property, before leaving the scene empty handed.
“Enquiries are ongoing and anyone with information should send us a direct message on social media, use the live chat function on our website or go to the report forms, also on our website.
“For those unable to contact us via those ways, call 101.
“Please quote crime reference number NP-20241221-0282.”