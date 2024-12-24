Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Police are investigating a reported burglary at No5 Barbershop in Pegswood.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northumberland Gazette, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A Northumbria Police spokesperson said: “Just before 8am on Saturday, December 21, we received a report of burglary at a premises on De Walden Terrace in Pegswood, Northumberland.

“It was reported that an offender had forced entry to the premises through the front door.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“They then searched the property, before leaving the scene empty handed.

Police received reports of the incident on Saturday, December 21.

“Enquiries are ongoing and anyone with information should send us a direct message on social media, use the live chat function on our website or go to the report forms, also on our website.

“For those unable to contact us via those ways, call 101.

“Please quote crime reference number NP-20241221-0282.”