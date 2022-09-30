Northumbria Police and Police Scotland joined forces as part of Operation Winterberry, a joint initiative to clamp down on criminal groups who travel across borders to commit rural crime.

Scouring the main and rural roads running between England and Scotland, officers were on the lookout for travelling criminals and suspicious vehicles – including those towing trailers, quad bikes or equipment linked to livestock.

The police attempts took place on a number of roads including the A7, B6357, B7201 and service stations on the A(M)74.

Police efforts to tackle rural crime led to 147 vehicles being stopped.

Advertisement Hide Ad

During the course of Wednesday’s overnight operation, which spanned much of the border, officers stopped and checked 147 vehicles to ensure criminals weren’t using the distance of the border to act as a disguise.

Inspector Garry Neill, of Northumbria Police’s Rural Policing Team, said: “Offenders who target our rural communities often travel large distances across borders in a bid to disguise their criminality.

“That’s why it’s imperative we continue to work together with our neighbouring forces and partners to tackle it.

“Tackling rural crime is a priority for Northumbria Police and a significant amount of work is ongoing, aided by the vital support of our Rural Crime Volunteers, to tackle rural crime and support communities who live in remote areas.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Northumbria Police in north Northumberland.