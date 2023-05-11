Following a financial investigation as part of Operation Sentinel, an initiative targeting serious and organised crime, Northumbria Police had applied to Newcastle Crown Court to confiscate earnings from 29-year-old Aaron William Stephenson, of Woodhorn Road.

Stephenson was jailed for 13 years on September 17, 2021 after being found guilty of dealing cocaine, MDMA, Oxycodone, and heroin.

This followed him fleeing to Spain during court proceedings, only to later be extradited.

Last week a judge at Newcastle Crown Court agreed with Northumbria Police that Stephenson had made £88,225 from his illicit business.

Under the Proceeds of Crime Act the judge granted a confiscation order for £33,621, which is the amount of criminal cash seized from an address searched in connection with the case, with the remaining sum to be repaid from money Stephenson comes into in future.

Detective Chief Inspector Chris Riley from Northumbria Police said: “Our communities deserve better than to have organised criminals on their doorstep, making money from manipulating the vulnerable and breaking the law.

“Through the Proceeds of Crime Act, we are given an opportunity after conviction to make sure that any benefit from a life of crime is taken away.

“That money is then put into our community where it can help with charity work and projects which make the lives of normal people better.

“Why should a convicted drug dealer, fraudster or money launderer live a lavish lifestyle which their crimes paid for, while other people have to work hard and save up for the nice things they want?”

This came on the same day as the court approved a separate police confiscation order for £27,940 and two forfeiture orders for £7,000 each.

DCI Riley added: “These results are fantastic and speak for themselves. They show just how dedicated and committed our financial investigators are and what a vital role they play in our continued activity to tackle serious and organised crime.