Officers executed warrants, patrolled the town’s roads, joined forces with housing providers and health services in the town, and conducted community engagement exercises.

The Northumberland Gazette observed as officers executed a warrant as part of the operation.

No arrests were made, but a warrant earlier in the day resulted in a male in his 40s being arrested on suspicion of possession of a Class A controlled drug and possession of a bladed article. Some suspected drugs and a weapon were seized.

Later, we went onboard with one of the force’s motor patrols officers, who seized a vehicle after the driver was suspected of driving without a licence or insurance.

A man in his 30s was arrested on suspicion of drug driving in Bedlington after roads policing officers swooped on the vehicle he was driving, boxing it in at a petrol station. He has since been released under investigation.

Assistant Chief Constable Andy Hill said: “Information that communities have passed us and information that we have gathered has led to the activity that you have seen.

“Engagement with communities, reassurance, them telling us what is happening, means that we can then use that information, see what we have got, put it together, and then plan policing activities over the coming days, weeks, and months.”

ACC Hill added that he was “really pleased” with the results of Operation Impact across the force area so far, including recovery of “quite a lot of drugs” and “ fairly significant arrests.”

Operation Impact’s community engagement activities included police and local councillors talking to residents about their concerns and the issues that mattered most to them.

There was also a more visible uniformed officer presence in the town, including the Northumbria Police mounted section.

ACC Hill said: “It is an opportunity for us to bring together resources, teams from across the force, to come into Northumberland, get out there, do some warrants, do some arrests of those who are wanted for serious violence offences, who are causing harm in communities.

“But also, to engage with communities and for communities to see a really visible presence from us throughout the day, which builds on the work that we are doing day to day in Blyth.”

