Ask yourself, is the behaviour you, or a loved one, is experiencing any of these things: fixated, obsessed, unwanted or repeated?

If the answer to any of these is ‘yes’ then you may be a victim of stalking or harassment.

In July 2023, the Office for National Statistics (ONS) reported there were 709,388 stalking and harassment offences in England and Wales, a 43 per cent increase compared with 2020, and a one per cent fall from 2022. In 2023, stalking and harassment accounted for a third of all police recorded violence.

Detective superintendent Nicola Walker, who helps lead Northumbria Police’s Safeguarding Department, said: “As a Force, we’re concerned those affected don’t get in touch because they’re unsure of whether the behaviour they’re experiencing falls under the umbrella of either.

“Ringing someone up repeatedly and saying things that cause alarm – or saying nothing at all, leaving unwanted gifts, bombarding them with emails, hacking their social media or emails to read private messages and knowing their whereabouts and routines are all typical stalking methods.

Stalking is often an escalation of harassment and an offence that can completely control the life of a victim because of the obsessive and unwanted fixation shown by the suspect. It takes many forms, such as taking everyday actions to the extreme both in person and online. As the level of obsession builds, behaviour can become more erratic and aggressive.

Det Supt Walker added: “We also see perpetrators taking a much more subtle approach to stalking and harassment and it’s those victims we’re really trying to reach with our message that these behaviours aren’t acceptable.

“With the rise in technology, the pandemic, and social media, we’re always seeing different ways for perpetrators to offend.

“If you are being stalked, there’s many avenues we can explore to protect you, just one of which being a Stalking Protection Order (SPO) which is a court-imposed civil order to keep someone away from you. We’re also always working on improving our service and finding new and innovative ways to protect victims and the public, alongside our partners.

“We are committed to making sure obsessive individuals are brought to account for their actions, we urge anyone with concerns, no matter how small, to speak out and contact us.”

Anyone worried their behaviour is becoming out of control, or has concerns around the behaviour of a friend or family member, or is worried for their own safety, should get in touch.

For support, contact Northumbria Police by visiting the ‘Report’ pages of the website, or call 101. Report anonymously via Crimestoppers or visit a local police station.

For further independent advice and information on stalking and harassment, contact the Suzy Lamplugh National Stalking Helpline on 0808 802 0300 or search Suzy Lamplugh Trust online, Paladin Service, the Alice Ruggles Trust, or Protection Against Stalking.

Anyone who is worried their behaviour is on the wrong track can contact the Respect Service on 0808 8024040.