Northumbria Police crackdown on rural crime, wildlife and poaching offences

By Hannah Fitzhugh
Published 28th Nov 2024, 11:16 BST

A crackdown on rural crime has seen more than 100 vehicles stopped, five arrests and nine stop and searches carried out – as police forces unite to keep communities safe.

The latest initiative in the Northumbria Police area was staged earlier this month as part of Operation Checkpoint.

As part of this, Northumbria Police have joined partner forces with Cumbria, Cleveland, and Police Scotland to tackle rural crime, wildlife and poaching offences.

The latest activity saw 131 vehicles stopped, 14 vehicles searched, and two vehicles seized.

Operation Checkpoint is the latest initiative by Northumbria Police.

Two people were issued with fixed penalty notices and another two reported for driving with no insurance.

Inspector, Garry Neill, of Northumbria Police’s dedicated Rural Crime Team, said: “Operation Checkpoint is a great example of police forces and partners working together to deliver results.

“We are committed to protecting rural communities and prevent them being targeted.

“We want to send a message to anyone travelling across borders to commit offences that we will stop you in your tracks.”

