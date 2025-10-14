Chief Constable of Northumbria Police Vanessa Jardine is to be reappointed following a short break from the position.

The move has been approved by the Police and Crime Commissioner with the agreement of the Police and Crime Panel.

She will rejoin on Wednesday, October 22 under the national Retire and Rejoin Scheme.

The scheme is open to officers of all ranks and is used across a range of professions up and down the country. The scheme is designed to retain skills, knowledge and experience within the police service by removing the financial disincentive that some officers may face once they reach 30 years’ service. It does not create any additional costs to the taxpayer.

The scheme is in accordance with updated guidance from the National Police Chiefs’ Council, the Association of Police and Crime Commissioners and the College of Policing.

Police and Crime Commissioner Susan Dungworth, who recommended the re-appointment, said: “Vanessa’s reappointment is in the best interests of not only Northumbria Police but of our communities too - and I am pleased her rejoining was unanimously supported by the Panel.

“There is nothing unusual about this scheme, in fact it’s been widely used by Chief Constables up and down the country. It’s allowing us to retain the services of a proven leader of high calibre and experience.”

Chief Constable Jardine said: “It has been a real privilege to have been Northumbria’s Chief Constable for the last two-and-a-half years and I’m immensely proud of the Force and the people I work alongside.

“I now have more than 31 years of service, but I want to continue and provide that leadership continuity to deliver outstanding services."