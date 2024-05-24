Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Northumbria Police have launched a new motorcycle unit to help tackle crime and keep roads safe.

A team of specially-trained riders are part of the roads policing team, with some officers switching between four and two wheels.

Six bikes have been operationally kitted out for a range of scenarios.

Officers will be cracking down on crime and anti-social vehicle use, engaging with other riders at motorcycle events and supporting safety initiatives, using their specialist knowledge to deliver educational courses to promote safer riding. The unit will also be on hand to help escort abnormal loads and VIPs.

Supt David Pickett, of Northumbria Police, said: “We are all really excited to see the motorbikes on the roads, and the team have really hit the ground running supporting with a range of activity, including the Force’s Operation Impact.

“The bikes have previously been very popular with the public, so we are hoping for a warm welcome.”

Bikes were last operational within Northumbria Police 15 years ago. Now, the riders use both BMW R 1250 RT and BMW F 800 GS motorcycles.

Supt Pickett added: “We know our region’s roads are popular with riders, especially as you head into Northumberland and the coast, and we do expect this coming bank holiday to be busy.

“The team will be among those out and about – and if you see us at one of your favourite stops then please do come over and say hello.

“We would also encourage riders to sign-up for one of courses, as no matter how experienced you are there’s always tips and advice to pick up to help keep you and others safe.”

The bikes improve police visibility and accessibility, resulting with officers covering more of their patch and policing more efficiently.

Northumbria Police and Crime Commissioner, Susan Dungworth, said: “I know bringing back bikes is a move welcomed by both our officers and the people of our communities – and so it’s welcomed by me.