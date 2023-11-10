News you can trust since 1854
BREAKING

Northumbria Police arrests 33 Northumberland and North Tyneside fugitives in five day crackdown

More than 30 wanted people were arrested in Northumberland and North Tyneside in a five day period earlier this month.
By Craig Buchan
Published 10th Nov 2023, 17:09 GMT- 1 min read
Updated 10th Nov 2023, 17:09 GMT
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

Between October 30 and November 3, Northumbria Police tracked down 33 people in the two boroughs who have long been evading arrest on suspicion of crimes such as assault, burglary, shoplifting, and stalking.

Detective Chief Inspector Rebecca Fenney-Menzies said: “To bring 33 wanted suspects through the custody doors in a single week is an outstanding effort and the result of some excellent teamwork between a number of policing teams working in tandem.”

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“It also would not be possible without the support of the communities we serve, who have been so supportive and continue to pass on crucial information that allow us to quickly locate targets who may be trying to lay low.

“If you know you are wanted by police, do the right thing and hand yourself in or it may be your door that we turn up to in the very near future.”