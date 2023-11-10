Northumbria Police arrests 33 Northumberland and North Tyneside fugitives in five day crackdown
Between October 30 and November 3, Northumbria Police tracked down 33 people in the two boroughs who have long been evading arrest on suspicion of crimes such as assault, burglary, shoplifting, and stalking.
Detective Chief Inspector Rebecca Fenney-Menzies said: “To bring 33 wanted suspects through the custody doors in a single week is an outstanding effort and the result of some excellent teamwork between a number of policing teams working in tandem.”
“It also would not be possible without the support of the communities we serve, who have been so supportive and continue to pass on crucial information that allow us to quickly locate targets who may be trying to lay low.
“If you know you are wanted by police, do the right thing and hand yourself in or it may be your door that we turn up to in the very near future.”