Northumbria Police Armed Response Team have attended a disturbance in Rothbury.

Yesterday evening (July 15), the police were called to an incident in the Thomas Rogerson Mews area of the village. Police are still in the area, continuing their enquiries.

A Northumbria Police spokesperson said: “At around 8:30pm yesterday (Tuesday, July 15) we received a report of a disturbance in the Thomas Rogerson Mews area of Rothbury.

“Officers remain in the area to carry out enquiries.

“Anyone with concerns or information should speak to an officer on scene.

“Alternatively, they can send us a direct message on social media or use the live chat or report forms on our Force website.

“For those unable to make contact via those ways, call 101.”