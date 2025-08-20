Northumbria Police force area victims can easily search for specialist support thanks to an online tool launched by Police and Crime Commissioner Susan Dungworth.

Featured on the Police and Crime Commissioner’s (PCC) website, the new search tool, launched August 20, allows victims and witnesses to search for emotional and practical support in their local authority area.

The directory includes details of local and national organisations, funded by the PCC office, and features a description of the help available.

The Commissioner wants to encourage anyone looking for support for themselves or people they know, to make use of the directory to help find the right support that best meets their needs.

Specialist support is available to those who have experienced crimes such as domestic abuse, serious violence and hate crime.

Victims and Justice is one of six key priorities outlined in Susan’s police and crime plan for safer streets and stronger communities, launched earlier this year.

The new directory is one way she is delivering on her commitment to improving awareness of the support available for adult and child victims and ensuring it is easily accessible.

Northumbria PCC, Susan Dungworth, said: “Being a victim of crime can have a devastating impact on people’s lives. I want to raise awareness of the wide range of support that is there to help and make it as accessible as possible for people.

“I would always encourage anyone who has had a crime committed against them to call the police, who will signpost you to support options, but I understand that going to the police is not for everyone.

"This is why a directory like this is so important – anyone can visit the website and find the type of support they want to receive when they are ready.”

Susan continued: “Support of all kinds is available, from counselling right through to helping guide victims through the criminal justice system. Whatever the crime and whether or not it was reported to the police, doesn’t matter.

The crime could have happened yesterday of 10 years ago – that doesn’t matter either. I want victims, survivors, relatives all to know this directory is there for them to find the right support whenever the time is right.

To access the directory, click here.