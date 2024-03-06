Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Northumbria Police received a report that at about 8pm on Wednesday, February 28, a male had approached a bus which was parked in Morpeth Bus Station.

The male is then reported to have spat towards a bus driver who was sat in the driver’s seat. The spittle hit the window of the driver’s cab before the boy left the area.

Shortly afterwards, a 17-year-old was arrested on suspicion of assault. He was released on police bail pending further inquiries.

A picture of Morpeth Bus Station by Google in July 2023.

With inquiries into the incident on-going, officers are particularly keen to hear from any witnesses who were in the area at the time and may have information that could assist their investigation.