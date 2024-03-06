Northumbria Police appeals for witnesses after report of assault in Morpeth Bus Station
Northumbria Police received a report that at about 8pm on Wednesday, February 28, a male had approached a bus which was parked in Morpeth Bus Station.
The male is then reported to have spat towards a bus driver who was sat in the driver’s seat. The spittle hit the window of the driver’s cab before the boy left the area.
Shortly afterwards, a 17-year-old was arrested on suspicion of assault. He was released on police bail pending further inquiries.
With inquiries into the incident on-going, officers are particularly keen to hear from any witnesses who were in the area at the time and may have information that could assist their investigation.
Anyone with information should use the ‘Report’ page of the Northumbria Police website or call 101, quoting log number NP-20240229-0662.
Alternatively, email [email protected]