Northumbria Police appeal to trace man as part of arson investigation in Wideopen

Northumbria Police officers investigating a suspected arson in a village near Cramlington have appealed for help tracing a man they want to talk to.
By Craig Buchan
Published 24th Jan 2024, 17:12 GMT
The investigation follows a car fire outside a bungalow in Wideopen, North Tyneside, on Sunday, January 7.

The fire, which began around 10pm, spread to the bungalow and temporarily trapped the occupants inside, but nobody was injured and the fire was extinguished.

Tyne and Wear Fire and Rescue Service was deployed to the incident alongside police at around 10.10pm.

Northumbria Police wishes to speak to this man. (Photo by Northumbria Police)Northumbria Police wishes to speak to this man. (Photo by Northumbria Police)
The police force has now released an image of a man they want to speak to in relation to the ongoing investigation, who was in the area at the time of the incident.

The man, or anyone who recognises him, is asked to get in touch by calling 101 or via the Northumbria Police website.