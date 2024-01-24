Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The investigation follows a car fire outside a bungalow in Wideopen, North Tyneside, on Sunday, January 7.

The fire, which began around 10pm, spread to the bungalow and temporarily trapped the occupants inside, but nobody was injured and the fire was extinguished.

Tyne and Wear Fire and Rescue Service was deployed to the incident alongside police at around 10.10pm.

Northumbria Police wishes to speak to this man. (Photo by Northumbria Police)

The police force has now released an image of a man they want to speak to in relation to the ongoing investigation, who was in the area at the time of the incident.