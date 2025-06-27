Police officers are appealing for the public’s help to locate a wanted Northumberland man.

Northumbria Police appeal to locate wanted Northumberland man
Ryan Connell, 29, is wanted in connection with a number of shoplifting offences. It is believed that he may currently be in the Ashington area.
Connell is described as a white man, about 5ft 8ins tall, and of slim build.
He was last seen wearing a black jacket, black shorts and a Burberry hat, and is often seen travelling on a dark-coloured mountain bike.
Anyone with information on his whereabouts should send Northumbria Police a direct message on social media, or use the live chat or report forms on the force’s website.
For those unable to make contact via those ways, call 101.
Please quote reference: NP-20250626-0843.