Police officers are appealing for the public’s help to locate a wanted Northumberland man.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northumberland Gazette, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Ryan Connell, 29, is wanted in connection with a number of shoplifting offences. It is believed that he may currently be in the Ashington area.

Connell is described as a white man, about 5ft 8ins tall, and of slim build.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He was last seen wearing a black jacket, black shorts and a Burberry hat, and is often seen travelling on a dark-coloured mountain bike.

Ryan Connell.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts should send Northumbria Police a direct message on social media, or use the live chat or report forms on the force’s website.

For those unable to make contact via those ways, call 101.

Please quote reference: NP-20250626-0843.