Officers investigating a report of affray in Northumberland have released an image of a man they’d like to speak to.

At around 1am on Saturday, June 21, police were called to an incident on Deneside in Seghill.

It was reported that a group of men were involved in an altercation where a vehicle was believed to have been reversed at speed hitting a man.

The victim, a man in his 30s, was taken to hospital for treatment of his injuries and has since been discharged.

Northumbria Police are appealing to trace down this man.

As part of the ongoing investigation, today (Friday, July 4) officers have released an image of a man they are looking to trace.

He was believed to have been in the area at the time of the incident and may have information that could assist police.

Officers are also looking to trace a black Ford Transit van – the vehicle was seen in the area in the moments leading up to the incident.

The man, anyone who knows who he is – or anyone with information about the vehicle, should get in touch with Northumbria Police by sending a direct message on social media, or by using the live chat or report form function on the Force’s website.

Those who can’t contact the Force online should call 101.

Please quote reference number: 070343T/25.