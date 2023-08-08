Northumbria Police appeal for help to trace wanted man Jordan Pollard, likely in the Ashington and Bedlington area
Northumberland man Jordan Pollard is wanted by police in connection with the theft of a motor vehicle, making off without payment, and failing to respond to police bail.
Police believe the 26-year-old knows he is wanted and is evading arrest and, while they are focusing searches in the Ashington and Bedlington area, officers think he could be anywhere across the Northumbria Police force area.
Jordan, or anyone who believes they have seen him, are being asked to contact police quoting crime reference 23/005489 or via the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.