Police are appealing for witnesses to come forward after a motorbike travelling at speed caused injuries to two people in Bedlington.

At around 2:50pm on Saturday, May 31, police received a report of a black Sur-Ron style off-road motorbike being ridden through Gallagher Park at speed.

While in the park, the motorbike narrowly missed two pedestrians, a man and woman – resulting in them both falling to the ground.

The rider of the off-road motorbike left the scene.

Emergency services attended and the man and woman were both taken to hospital for treatment of their injuries.

The man, aged in his 70s, sustained serious injuries to his leg and remains in hospital in a serious but stable condition.

The woman, also aged in her 70s, sustained an injury to her arm. She has since been discharged.

An investigation has been launched, including extensive CCTV enquiries, in order to determine the full circumstances surrounding the incident.

Officers are today (Wednesday, June 4), asking for anyone with information to come forward. They are particularly keen to trace the rider of the black off-road motorbike – as well as anyone who was in the area at the time.

Anyone with information can get in touch with Northumbria Police by sending a direct message on social media, or by using the live chat or report forms on the Force’s website.

Those who can’t contact the force online, can call 101. Please quote reference number: NP-20250531-0737.