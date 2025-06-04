Northumbria Police appeal after car hits vehicle and traffic light in Ashington collision
Shortly before 6.30pm yesterday (Tuesday), Northumbria Police received a report of a two-vehicle collision in the Hawthorn Road area of Ashington.
A spokesperson for the force said: “It was reported that a white car had collided with another car before colliding with a traffic light. The driver and passenger of the white car then fled the scene.
“Thankfully, no-one was believed to have been injured.
“Emergency services attended, where an 18-year-old male was arrested on suspicion of aiding and abetting careless driving. He has since been released under investigation, pending further inquiries.
“The road was closed for a short time to allow for recovery of the vehicle.
“Inquiries are on-going into the incident and anyone with information is asked to send us a direct message on social media, or by using live chat and report forms on our website.
“Alternatively, call 101. Please quote reference number NP-20250603-0978.”