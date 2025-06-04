Northumbria Police appeal after car hits vehicle and traffic light in Ashington collision

By Andrew Coulson
Published 4th Jun 2025, 16:01 BST

Click here for more of our videos 
on ShotsTV.com or watch on Freeview 262

An appeal has been issued after a car hit another car and then a traffic light in Ashington.

Shortly before 6.30pm yesterday (Tuesday), Northumbria Police received a report of a two-vehicle collision in the Hawthorn Road area of Ashington.

A spokesperson for the force said: “It was reported that a white car had collided with another car before colliding with a traffic light. The driver and passenger of the white car then fled the scene.

“Thankfully, no-one was believed to have been injured.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
Latest news from Northumbria Police.Latest news from Northumbria Police.
Latest news from Northumbria Police.

“Emergency services attended, where an 18-year-old male was arrested on suspicion of aiding and abetting careless driving. He has since been released under investigation, pending further inquiries.

“The road was closed for a short time to allow for recovery of the vehicle.

“Inquiries are on-going into the incident and anyone with information is asked to send us a direct message on social media, or by using live chat and report forms on our website.

“Alternatively, call 101. Please quote reference number NP-20250603-0978.”

News you can trust since 1854
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice