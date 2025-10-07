Northumbria Police and Crime Commissioner Susan Dungworth has launched a new Supporting Victims Programme.

It is hoped that the funding, which will run from 2026 to 2029, will give local services the stability they need to plan ahead and provide quicker, better support for victims.

Backed by Government funding through the Ministry of Justice and Violence Against Women and Girls programmes, the scheme will channel money into the areas victims say matter most.

This will cover emotional, practical and therapeutic support to victims of crime, as well as advocacy services.

One clear message was that came from the victims’ survey was that emotional support is the number one need for victim after crime.

Children and young people also told the office that family-wide support is key, with half of respondents highlighting its importance.

Organisations supporting teenage victims of domestic abuse and those offering support to address child-to-parent violence and abuse are just some of the areas in which the PCC is keen to receive bids covering.

Northumbria Police and Crime Commissioner, Susan Dungworth, said: “I know from listening to victims that access to the right emotional and practical support makes all the difference, and that families often need support together.

"I’m determined that no victim feels they have to go through this alone. That’s why this funding programme is about responding to real needs, identified here in Northumbria.

"By working in partnership with local organisations I want to build stronger, more resilient victim services across the region.

“But funding alone is not enough—we must also keep raising awareness, so people know what help is out there and of course working to prevent crime from happening in the first place by creating safer streets and stronger communities.”

The Minister for Victims and Tackling Violence Against Women and Girls, Alex Davies-Jones added: “Every victim deserves to feel heard, supported, and empowered, which is why the Government invests in important help for victims like this.

"This initiative will be a lifeline for victims in the region, offering the emotional and practical support they need to report crime, rebuild confidence, and begin to recover.

"I look forward to seeing the impact this programme will have, and I commend Susan and her team for the vital work they’re doing to support victims across Northumbria.”