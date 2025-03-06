Northumbria’s police and crime commissioner has launched a powerful new awareness film highlighting the exploitation of young people by criminal gangs.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northumberland Gazette, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The hard-hitting new film tackling the exploitation of young people through County Lines premiered at Northern Stage in Newcastle, marking a step in the fight against serious youth violence.

County Lines refers to the practice of criminal gangs exploiting vulnerable young people to transport and sell illegal drugs often using coercion, threats and violence.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Featuring local people and schools, the film is designed to raise awareness and empower young people to make safe and informed choices.

County Lines launch at Northern Stage, Newcastle.

The latest resource from the Northumbria Violence Reduction Unit is part of its ongoing work to address the root causes of serious violence and improve the lives of young and vulnerable people.

Produced by Meerkat Films, in collaboration with Northern Stage, the gripping and realistic portrayal highlights how young people can be drawn into dangerous criminal networks.

The film will now be shared widely, helping secondary school students, parents and professionals working with young people to recognise the warning signs and prevent exploitation.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Northumbria police and crime commissioner, Susan Dungworth said: “County Lines ruins lives, drawing young people into danger, violence and crime, which is why I urge everyone to use this film. Show it, talk about it, and integrate it into your work.

“Every young person and adult needs to understand what County Lines is, the dangers, the risks, how people are recruited, and the life-altering consequences that follow. This film is a powerful tool.

"Whenever we put resources like this in front of young people, we are making a real difference and potentially saving lives. Together we are creating safer streets, and stronger communities for everyone.”

Northern Stage deputy executive director, Amy Fawdington said: "I am proud of the outstanding work by our team at Northern Stage and partners at Meerkat films to create this very moving short film.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"It demonstrates the power of arts and creativity to reach young people and communicate important issues in an impactful way.

"Empowering young people and giving them the tools to make informed choice is central to the work of Northern Stage, and this project will make a real difference to our community."