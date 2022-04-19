Northumberland woman denies murdering 81-year-old husband

The Darras Hall home of Janet and Anthony Dunn.

Janet Dunn, 72, is accused of killing her husband Anthony Dunn on March 15.

Police had been called to the couple’s home in Beech Court, Darras Hall, following concerns for the welfare of a man.

When emergency services arrived they found Mr Dunn, who was confirmed dead at the scene.

His wife pleaded not guilty to a charge of murder earlier today (Tuesday).

A trial, which is due to last for five days, will start on September 12 and a pre-trial hearing will take place on June 13.

No bail application was made and Dunn was remanded in custody.

Judge Paul Sloan QC told her: "I have adjourned your case to trial. As you know, the trial date has been fixed for September 12.