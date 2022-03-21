Northumberland woman accused of killing her husband will be tried later this year

A trial date has been set for a Northumberland woman accused of killing her elderly husband.

Monday, 21st March 2022, 10:49 am
Updated Monday, 21st March 2022, 12:51 pm

Janet Dunn, 72, is alleged to have murdered Anthony Dunn, 81, and appeared at Newcastle Crown Court this morning (Monday).

She was not asked to enter a plea at the short hearing.

A trial date has been set for September 12 and there will be a further hearing on April 19.

Janet Dunn appeared at Newcastle Crown Court on Monday morning, and was remanded in custody.

Judge Rodney Jameson QC told Dunn: "I will set a date for the plea and trial preparation hearing on April 19.

"I will set a date for the trial of September 12, with an estimate of five days."

Police had been called to Beech Court in Darras Hall on last Tuesday evening, following a report of concern for the welfare of a man.

When emergency services arrived they found Mr Dunn, who was confirmed dead at the scene.

No bail application was made and Dunn was remanded in custody.