Northumberland woman accused of killing her husband will be tried later this year

Janet Dunn, 72, is alleged to have murdered Anthony Dunn, 81, and appeared at Newcastle Crown Court this morning (Monday).

She was not asked to enter a plea at the short hearing.

A trial date has been set for September 12 and there will be a further hearing on April 19.

Janet Dunn appeared at Newcastle Crown Court on Monday morning, and was remanded in custody.

Judge Rodney Jameson QC told Dunn: "I will set a date for the plea and trial preparation hearing on April 19.

"I will set a date for the trial of September 12, with an estimate of five days."

Police had been called to Beech Court in Darras Hall on last Tuesday evening, following a report of concern for the welfare of a man.

When emergency services arrived they found Mr Dunn, who was confirmed dead at the scene.