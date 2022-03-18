Northumberland woman, 72, charged with the murder of her husband

At about 5.25pm on Tuesday (March 15), police officers received a report of concern for the welfare of a man at an address in the Ponteland area.

Emergency services attended and found Anthony Dunn, 81, who was sadly confirmed as deceased.

The man’s family have been made aware and are being offered support by specialist family liaison officers at this time.

The magistrates' court in Bedlington.

An investigation was immediately launched into the circumstances surrounding Anthony’s death, which police believe to be suspicious.

A woman was subsequently arrested on suspicion of his murder.

Janet Dunn, 72, of Beech Court, Ponteland, has since been charged with murder and is due to appear before magistrates in Bedlington today (Friday).

Detective Chief Inspector Martin Brooks, of Northumbria Police, said: “This is an awful case that has sadly resulted in Anthony’s death. Our thoughts are with his family as they attempt to come to terms with what has happened.

“We are committed to finding out exactly what happened in the moments before Anthony’s death, and a team of detectives have been carrying out a range of enquiries in the area over the last few days.

“I would like to thank the community for your patience and cooperation as we have carried out those enquiries, and would encourage anybody with concerns to speak to us.

“We understand that any incident such as this can cause shock within the community, but with a woman now charged and due to appear in court, we would ask everyone to please avoid any speculation – both locally and on social media – that could jeopardise those proceedings.”