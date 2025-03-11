Northumberland residents are urged to be on their guard following reports of letters falsely claiming to be from the Chartered Trading Standards Institute (CTSI).

Northumberland County Council Trading Standards officers are advising that the scammers are falsely claiming to be from the CTSI. They also believe those receiving the letters are on ‘target lists’ and may have previously been the victims of different scams.

One letter, which uses the CTSI branding, advises the recipient they have been caught by insurance scammers and should complete a ‘creditors debt form’ which is supposedly a compensation scheme. This serves as a means for fraudsters to gain access to personal details, including bank information.

A second letter claims investigations are taking place via the High Court involving the mis-selling of investments relating to wine, and claims to have assets and funds in the resident's name.

Coun Gordon Stewart, cabinet member with responsibility for looking after our communities said: “We would urge residents to be really vigilant and to warn friends, family and neighbours.

“Unfortunately, scam letters can be very convincing, making people believe that they are legitimate, so always be on your guard and take a moment to consider if the request is genuine.

“Remember any official source will never ask you to supply personal information such as passwords, PIN numbers or personal information and bank account details.

“If you have any doubts, contact the organisation directly. Never use the numbers or address in the letter – use the details from their official website. If the letter is genuine, the customer service team at whichever business will be able to verify this or confirm if it is a scam.”