Northumberland residents urged to be vigilant as heritage attractions targeted by criminals

New research commissioned by insurer Ecclesiastical has revealed heritage organisations are a prime target for criminals, as nine in 10 (91%) have experienced a crime in the last 12 months.

Heritage organisations have suffered an increase in criminal behaviour since the height of the Covid-19 pandemic, when previous research from Ecclesiastical found four in five (81%) heritage organisations had experienced a crime.

Ecclesiastical is encouraging residents who live near local heritage attractions to be vigilant and report any unusual or suspicious activity they notice.

The Dovecote Centre in Amble.

The survey of 500 heritage workers discovered heritage attractions have suffered trespassing (31%), anti-social behaviour (29%), criminal damage (28%), and theft of contents (27%) during the past year.

In June last year, The Northumberland Theatre Company in Amble was targeted by vandals. Grates were ripped off the side of the building and a window was broken by a traffic cone.

Now with Covid-19 restrictions lifted and against a challenging economic backdrop and soaring prices, there are worries there will be a large spike in criminal activity.

Three quarters (74%) of heritage organisations surveyed are expecting an increase in crime over the next year.

Faith Kitchen, customer segment director at Ecclesiastical Insurance, said: “Heritage organisations are a prime target for criminals as many house priceless art and antiquities.