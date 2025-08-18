Northumberland prison fails to improve its performance rating

Northumberland prison has not improved its performance rating since last year, new data shows.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northumberland Gazette, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Each year every prison in the country is assessed and given a rating from four (outstanding performance) to one (performance of serious concern).

New data from the Ministry of Justice shows HMP Northumberland received a score of 51%, slightly down from 52% a year earlier.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

This gave it a rating of two, meaning it has shown performance of concern, the same as a year earlier.

HMP Northumberland is rated two out of four.

It was also one of 11 prisons where an urgent notification was invoked.

The urgent notification process allows His Majesty’s Chief Inspector of Prisons to directly alert the Lord Chancellor and Secretary of State for Justice if they have an urgent and significant concern about the performance of a prison.

The Secretary of State will then publish a plan of action within 28 days, with a longer-term plan for sustained improvement.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Across England and Wales, 22 prisons were rated as of serious concern, the highest number since current records began in 2011-12.

Meanwhile, 12 were given a rating of outstanding, one fewer than in 2023-24, while 60 prisons (50%) were rated as good or higher.

Separate MoJ figures show the prison population of England and Wales has jumped to the highest number in nearly a year and is nearing record levels, despite the early release of tens of thousands of offenders.

A total of 88,238 people were in jail on August 18, up 231 on the previous week and a rise of more than 1,200 in the past two months.