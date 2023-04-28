The group, which organises events, conducts training programmes, and operates support services for LGBTQIA+ people across the North East, now offers one-to-one support for people subject to hateful actions.

Angela Brudenell, the charity’s manager, said: “Sadly reports of hate crime aimed at people within the LGBTQIA+ community have become more common across the North East, but we want those affected to know that there is help, support, and acceptance out there to help them through it.

“Northumberland Pride has a link worker and wellbeing worker who work on a one-to-one basis with service users to provide holistic support and advocacy facilities to help people feel more comfortable in themselves despite facing discrimination.

Darren Irvine-Duffy and Angela Brudenell from Northumberland Pride

“We also have a great counselling referral service in place where we can ensure those affected by hate crime can access the right help and advice they need.

“Through our services people will be listened to, will find a community, and will be assured that we will do all we can to help and support them through some tough times.”

The service is funded by the Ministry of Justice and the Northumbria Police and Crime Commissioner’s Supporting Victims Fund.

Northumbria Police and Crime Commissioner Kim McGuinness said: “Absolutely nobody should ever feel put off from reporting a crime, especially through any sort of fear or judgement, but I know many members of the LGBT+ community do and they choose not to report.

“That needs to change. I hope this work will help build confidence and improve reporting so the perpetrators of hateful behaviours can be punished.”

Recorded cases of hate crime linked to sexual orientation or transgenderism in the north of England more than doubled from 458 in 2016-17 to 951 in 2020-21, and Northumberland Pride says this does not paint the full picture.

Angela said: “Some victims do not feel comfortable or may be too embarrassed to go to the police, while some who have been shouted at in the street, for example, may actually not realise that the actions are classed as a hate crime.

“So it is our belief that the situation about increasing hate crimes directed at LGBTQIA+ people is actually worse than what is presented.

“Northumberland Pride is reaching out to these people to help them through any discrimination they may have faced without wanting to go to the authorities, and let them know they do not have to go through these experiences alone.”

Superintendent Claire Wheatley of Northumbria Police’s harm reduction department said: “Targeting someone because of who they are or what they believe in is a hate crime and we recognise the serious impact this can have on victims.

“Hate crime reports have risen nationally every year since records began in 2012, and we believe that is largely down to an increase in information and knowledge around what constitutes a hate crime, as well as an increase in confidence in reporting.

“We will continue to work hard to build on the relationships we have with our diverse communities and would urge anyone who has been the victim of a hate crime to come forward.