Northumberland police hunt to find wanted man with links to Ashington and Widdrington

By Hannah Fitzhugh
Published 17th Oct 2025, 12:14 BST
Officers are appealing to the public to help trace a wanted Northumberland man.

Brett Harrison, 31, is wanted for breach of bail and is understood to actively be evading arrest.

Extensive enquiries are ongoing to locate Harrison, who has links to the Ashington and Widdrington areas.

Members of the public are reminded that harbouring a wanted person is an offence and those involved could face prosecution.

Northumbria Police are appealing to trace Brett Harrison.
Anyone who knows where Harrison may be should send Northumbria Police a direct message on social media, or use the live chat or report forms on the Force’s website.

Those unable to make contact in those ways can call 101. Please quote reference number: NP-20250612-0150.

