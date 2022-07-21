Police and partners have secured fresh funding for the Farmwatch scheme in Northumberland.

The team at Northumbria Police – along with the Police and Crime Commissioner, National Farmers’ Union (NFU) and rural insurers NFU Mutual – have secured funding for the county’s Farmwatch scheme.

This includes a fresh supply of signs for the initiative, which help to promote the scheme and deter opportunistic criminals from operating in rural communities.

Farmwatch is a network of more than 1,300 rural community members designed to alert rural and farming residents to any criminal or suspicious activity, share crime prevention advice and make appeals for information.

Rural superintendent Andy Huddleston, of Northumbria Police, said: “Rural crime is something we’re dedicated to tackling and something we police alongside local partners and volunteers to ensure a holistic and robust approach.

“These signs help deter potential criminals, as well as highlight the amazing Farmwatch initiative and all of the great partnership work behind it.

“We work alongside partners on a number of different rural operations to help protect residents.

“I want to also thank our partners and local volunteers for their sustained support, and we all look forward to continuing our efforts to ensure that rural communities remain safe places to live, work and visit.”

By signing up to the scheme, farmers and members of the public can be kept informed of crime in their area, receive monthly news bulletins, crime prevention advice and appeals for information about suspicious people or vehicles.

NFU Northumberland County Adviser, Anna Simpson, said: “We were delighted to once again work with Northumbria Police and help ensure that local Farmwatch members have access to eye-catching signs that will hopefully deter the many criminals that seek to target rural areas.

“Rural crime continues to be one of the most frequent issues raised by our members, so it is vital we keep doing everything we can to support crime prevention across the county.

“Nothumberland’s Farmwatch initiative is a fantastic example of how local communities can work with the police and others to help fight crime and it is a real source of inspiration to see it go from strength to strength.”