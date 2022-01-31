Northumberland neighbourhood police inspector retires after 30 years

Insp Julie Rana.

“Selfless” officer Julie Rana, who is from Northumberland, received a Chief Constable’s commendation for helping to secure the force’s first ‘coercive control’ conviction. Coercive control is when someone uses controlling behaviour within a personal relationship, and can lead to up to five years in prison.

At 18 she joined the police after taking A Levels, working for West Yorkshire as a civilian in their property office.

From there she served as a clerk on a murder investigation and even appeared on Crimewatch, further fuelling her desire to hit the beat.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Inspector Julie Rana with her social care award.

Three years later, she was sworn in as an officer at the same force, completed two years’ probation and a year later she joined the drug squad, before being promoted to sergeant.

Then, in 1999 Mrs Rana and her husband, who is also a police officer, headed north to join Northumbria Police. In her latest role, she served as a neighbourhood inspector for Blakelaw, Cowgate and Kenton.

She said: “What I’ve loved in the Neighbourhood Policing Team (NPT) is really being able to make a difference in people’s lives.

"It’s really rewarding to see people come out the other side.”

A younger Julie Rana during her time at West Yorkshire Police.

Insp Rana also recently won a national award for her outstanding contribution to social care.

She added: “My two teams are just amazing – so dedicated and supportive and I will miss them a lot. We’ve achieved so much together.