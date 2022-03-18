Northumberland men included on police's Most Wanted list

Do you recognise any of these men, and know where they are?

All of the men are wanted in connection with a string of offences across the North East, including assault, burglary, harassment and breaching a restraining order.

And three of them are from Northumberland – Morpeth, Ashington and Blyth.

Just last week, 66 of the force’s most elusive suspects were tracked down and arrested during a seven-day blitz, thanks to tip-offs from the public.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Such was the success of the campaign, officers have published pictures of 15 more suspects who are continuing to evade arrest, in the hope of getting the same level of community help.

As many of the people on the list live transient lifestyles, and have access to multiple homes, tracking them down is proving difficult.

All 15 are aware that they are wanted, but are actively evading police. They are:

Reece Adam McDowell, 25, of Blyth, wanted in connection with an assault;

Adam Watson, 33, of Morpeth, wanted in connection with a harassment offence;

Dale Wharton, 50, of Ashington, wanted in connection with an assault

Sonny Tote, 26, of Byker, wanted in connection with criminal damage and breach of a restraining order

Paul Williams, 38, of Gateshead, emergency prison re-call

Darryl Rowley, 28, of Chopwell, wanted in connection with a stalking offence

Shaun Westgarth, 40, of Newcastle, prison re-call

Terry March, 41, of Walker, prison re-call

Shane Henderson, 26, of North Shields, wanted in connection with a stalking offence

James Sayers, 20, of Guide Post, wanted in connection with a burglary

Anthony Davison, 32, of Sunderland, wanted in connection with arson

Sean Ruffell, 30, of Sunderland, wanted in connection with an assault

Paul Taylor, 42, of South Shields, wanted in connection with an assault

Jonathon Ferguson, 29, of Jarrow, wanted in connection with an assault

Kieron Lincoln, 28, of Jarrow, wanted in connection with arson

Police are now appealing for anybody with information about the whereabouts of the suspects to come forward.

Superintendent Andy Huddleston, of Northumbria Police, said: “These people are well-known in their communities and may be leaning on family or friends to help them stay under the radar.

“We are carrying out a range of enquiries to locate them but are appealing to the public to be our eyes and ears.

“I would like to remind everyone that it is a criminal offence to harbour a wanted suspect, and we do not want anybody to get into trouble on their account. If you do have information, please get in touch – so we can bring them into custody and put the evidence to them.”

Anyone with information about any of the people pictured is asked to call 101 quoting the wanted person’s name or via the ‘Tell Us Something’ page of our website.