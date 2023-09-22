Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Ross Corbett left his victim feeling dirty, disgusting and anxious after he targeted her.

The 44-year-old, of Rochester, denied two charges of sexual assault but was convicted by a jury after a trial.

The victim said in an impact statement: "This incident has made me feel dirty, I feel like I need to wash where he touched me, the feeling won't go away.

Newcastle Crown Court.

"It has made me feel disgusting."

At Newcastle Crown Court, Judge Sarah Mallett told Corbett: "Your attitude towards women, as demonstrated by this case, is deeply troubling.

"I agree with the conclusion of the probation officer, you do hold views of sexual entitlement.

"In your evidence your views, some of your views, you expressed were positively feudal."

The judge added that some of Corbett's views were "truly alarming" and told him: "I will make it absolutely clear to you, no always means no.

"It is not for you to decide someone whose skirt blew up in the wind took too long to put it down and was therefore leading you on. I find those views truly alarming."

The judge said Corbett had ignored the rejection of his advances but added that there are positive aspects to his character and he has employees who rely on him.

Corbett was sentenced to two years imprisonment, suspended for two years, with rehabilitation requirements, 100 hours unpaid work, £1,000 compensation order, £2,000 costs and a five year restraining order.

He has to sign the sex offenders register for ten years.