Nigel Arismandez’s teenage victim froze as he carried out the attack on May 10 last year.

The brave victim then contacted their family to tell them about the incident, who subsequently alerted police and a full investigation was launched.

Following his arrest by officers, Arismandez, 48, refused to co-operate with police in interview and refuted his involvement throughout the investigation.

Nigel Arismandez has been jailed for nine years.

But on November 10 last year, following a trial at Newcastle Crown Court, Arismandez was found guilty of one count of sexual assault.

On Friday, February 17, Arismandez, from Northumberland, was jailed for a total of nine years at the same court.

He was also made subject to an indefinite sexual harm prevention order, an indefinite restraining order in regards to contacting his victim and he will also remain on the sex offenders register for life.

Detective Constable Natasha Wilson, of Northumbria Police, the officer who led the case, said: “First and foremost I would like to praise the victim and their family for their bravery following what was a horrific incident.

“Their co-operation throughout the legal process has made this conviction possible, and we hope the outcome provides them with some degree of closure.”

Det Con Wilson added: “We hope this case serves as a reminder to all victims of sexual assault that we will always listen and that you will be believed.

