A man is due to stand trial charged with murder, in connection with the death of Northumberland man Andrew Peart.

Shortly after 8.20am on August 23, police were contacted by medical staff at Northumbria Specialist Emergency Care Hospital in Cramlington who were caring for an injured man.

It was later established that the victim, 39-year-old Andrew Peart, had previously sustained a head injury and attended Accident and Emergency to be checked over earlier that day.

An investigation was launched by officers from the major investigation team, who believed Andrew’s injuries were sustained as a result of a suspected assault.

A man was arrested and charged with grievous bodily harm. He appeared before magistrates in Newcastle on August 28 and was remanded in custody pending trial.

However, despite the best efforts of medical staff, Andrew sadly died from his injuries on August 30.

Enquires into the tragic incident have been ongoing ever since, and officers can now confirm the man previously charged with grievous bodily harm appeared at Newcastle Crown Court, where his charge was altered to murder, in relation to Andrew’s death.

He is Jake McIntyre, 28, of Stakeford, Ashington. He is due to appear before Newcastle Crown Court on Thursday, November 23.

A trial was set for June 24 next year but that date is subject to change. He was further remanded in custody.

Senior Investigating Officer, Detective Chief Inspector Graeme Barr, said: “Firstly, I’d like to offer my gratitude to Andrew’s family and loved ones for their patience and bravery throughout this tragic ordeal.

“The thoughts of everyone at Northumbria Police remain with them at what must have undoubtedly been a difficult few months.”

Det Ch Insp Barr added: “We have been painstakingly investigating the circumstances which led to Andrew sustaining the injuries which led to his death.

“We would like to thank the public for their continued support and cooperation throughout what has been a complicated investigation.

“Whilst this development is a big step forward, we are still keen to hear from anyone with information which could assist our enquires.

“It’s also important to respect the ongoing investigation and refrain from any speculation or commentary that could jeopardise the live legal proceedings.