Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A Northumberland thug who stabbed his victim twice in their own home has been handed a seven year prison sentence.

Dean Morris, of Kidland Close, Ashington, carried out the attack on July 18 last year at an address in the Elswick area of Newcastle.

The man he attacked barricaded himself in his living room and called emergency services at around 9.10pm following the attack by the 42-year-old, which left the victim with stab wounds to his neck and leg.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northumberland Gazette, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Morris, who has previous convictions for assault and robbery, remained at the scene and was arrested by Northumbria Police before later being charged.

Dean Morris, 42, of Kidland Close, Ashington, attacked his victim last July. (Photo by Northumbria Police)

He was found guilty of causing grievous bodily harm with intent at Newcastle Crown Court in March following a three-day trial and was sentenced to seven years’ imprisonment at the same court, along with a further five years on licence, on Friday, June 20.

Detective Constable Adam Nicol, who led the investigation for Northumbria Police, said: “Violence of any kind has no place in our communities, and we are pleased that Morris is now beginning a lengthy term in custody.

“The victim was subjected to a savage attack in his own home, and Morris’ actions could easily have had fatal consequences.