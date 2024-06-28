Northumberland man sentenced after stabbing victim in the neck and leg
and live on Freeview channel 276
Dean Morris, of Kidland Close, Ashington, carried out the attack on July 18 last year at an address in the Elswick area of Newcastle.
The man he attacked barricaded himself in his living room and called emergency services at around 9.10pm following the attack by the 42-year-old, which left the victim with stab wounds to his neck and leg.
Morris, who has previous convictions for assault and robbery, remained at the scene and was arrested by Northumbria Police before later being charged.
He was found guilty of causing grievous bodily harm with intent at Newcastle Crown Court in March following a three-day trial and was sentenced to seven years’ imprisonment at the same court, along with a further five years on licence, on Friday, June 20.
Detective Constable Adam Nicol, who led the investigation for Northumbria Police, said: “Violence of any kind has no place in our communities, and we are pleased that Morris is now beginning a lengthy term in custody.
“The victim was subjected to a savage attack in his own home, and Morris’ actions could easily have had fatal consequences.
“This case is the latest example of how we will do everything in our power to put offenders before the courts and to secure effective justice against them.”