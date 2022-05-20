Shurn Hall, of Blyth, has been jailed for five years and four months after admitting causing grievous bodily harm with intent.

Shurn Hall and the woman had got into a row when he refused to let her use his phone so she hurled the snack in frustration.

In response, the 23-year-old brute launched a series of punches at her head as she sat on the sofa.

Newcastle Crown Court heard one blow was with such "extreme force" it caused a serious injury to her eye, which was left with blood dripping from it and she suffered multiple facial fractures.

The 22-year-old now has an eye, which had a blood clot behind it, which is "visibly different to the other" and double vision which could be permanent.

Hall, of Cowpen Road, Blyth, admitted causing grievous bodily harm with intent and has been jailed for five years and four months.

Mr Recorder Anthony Dunne told him: "She, it seems, assaulted you in a very minor way and then you approached her as she was sitting on the sofa, came up behind her and you threw a series of punches to her head.

"She tried to defend herself by raising her hands to her head but you landed several blows on her.

"At least one must have been delivered with extreme force because it caused an extremely serious injury to her eye and you caused multiple facial fractures.

"It was immediately apparent she must have been seriously hurt, blood was dripping from her eye."

Prosecutor Jessica Slaughter said the argument started because the victim wanted to use Hall's phone but he refused, which made her think he had something to hide.

Miss Slaughter said: "She left his home but it was snowing and cold so she returned and asked to use his phone to call a taxi, which he refused.

"They continued to argue and she threw a chicken burger at him and slapped him across the face.

"He then came up behind her and threw several punches at her head. She tried to defend herself with her hands to her head. He threw ten punches while she covered her head.

"He then stopped the flurry of punches and she lowered her hands. He then hit her with a blow directly at her face with extreme force.

"She saw a flash of light and felt intense pain and there was blood dripping from her eye. She was staggering around saying she couldn't see and she asked him to call an ambulance, which he refused to do.

"He did nothing to help her. She was in extreme pain and struggling to see."

The court heard despite her "considerable pain", Hall refused to call and ambulance or let the victim use his phone to call one herself.

She eventually went to a friend's house for assistance.

In an impact statement the victim said her confidence has been knocked and the ordeal replays in her mind "every night and every day".

She added: "I feel I will never be good enough for anybody and I don't know if I will ever be able to trust another man again. I feel emotionally and physically drained. I have had to wear special glasses and I'm unable to drive.

"I'm young and my appearance means a lot to me. My left eyeball won't look down which has left me with what I call a bong eye. I've lost all confidence and this assault has had a massive impact on my young life and I would go as far as saying it's ruined it."