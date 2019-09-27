Northumberland man due in court after special constable is struck by car

A man is due in court on Friday after a special constable was injured when he was struck by a car in Northumberland on Wednesday.

At about 11.50pm on Wednesday police received a report of concerns about a car on Woodhorn Road, in Ashington, Northumberland.

A police constable and a special constable were dispatched to the street and found a vehicle parked on the side of the road.

Northumbria Police say the officers got out of their vehicle to speak to the driver and that the car then struck the special constable while driving away.

He was taken to hospital as a precaution having suffered minor injuries and he was later discharged. His colleague was not injured.

Now Daniel Peter Stout, 22, of Crossfell Gardens, Stakeford, near Ashington, has been charged with two counts of dangerous driving, assault of an emergency worker, two counts of failing to stop, two counts of driving with no insurance and criminal damage.

He will appear in court on Friday.

After the incident, Northumbria Police’s Northern Area Commander, Chief Superintendent Janice Hutton, praised the bravery of the injured officer.

She said: “This incident highlights the risks officers and staff are faced with on a daily basis.

“The officer who was injured is a special constable who volunteers his own time to support officers and to keep members of the community in Northumbria Police safe.

“He doesn’t get paid and puts himself in dangerous situations to protect the public. He is a credit to the force.

“I have spoken to the officer earlier and although he was very fortunate not to be badly physically injured, he is very shaken up by what has happened.

“I will ensure that he and his colleague are provided the support they need following this incident.”

Stout will appear before Bedlington Magistrates’ Court on Friday morning.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact police on 101, quoting log 1238 25/09/19 or report it on the Northumbria Police website.