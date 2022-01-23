Northumberland forecast for the week ahead as the county looks set for more bright and dry weather

After a relatively bright and dry weekend, Northumberland looks set for more of the same in the week ahead according to the Met Office.

Temperatures are set to reach highs of 9°C on Thursday, January 27, and Friday, January 28, whereas Tuesday, January 25, looks set to be the coldest day of the week.

This is what you can expect from the weather in Northumberland for the week ahead.

Monday, January 24

Monday, January 24

Forecasters are expecting a bright start to the week, but we could see some cloudy spells throughout the morning with temperatures sitting around the 4°C mark.

The cloud should disappear around lunchtime and remain that way for most of the afternoon as temperatures hit highs of 8°C.

We could see some further cloud covering into the evening, with the weather expected to stay dry.

Tuesday, January 25

More cloudy weather is forecast for Tuesday morning, with temperatures sitting at around 4°C again.

Forecasters are expecting the overcast weather to carry on as we head into lunchtime before seeing some sunny spells towards the late afternoon.

Remaining dry with highs of 6°C.

Wednesday, January 26

Much like the rest of the week, forecasters are expecting Wednesday to start off cold and cloudy but dry.

Forecasters say that the cloud could turn darker as the day carries on – but we shouldn’t see any rain.

Thursday, January 27

A mild and bright start is forecast for Thursday, with sunny spells and temperatures sitting around 7°C.

We could see the odd cloudy spell as we head into lunchtime, but that is expected to clear up around mid-afternoon.

Thursday is looking to be the best day of the week weather-wise, with daily highs of 9°C.

Friday, January 28

A cooler start is predicted for Friday, with some cloudy spells and temperatures sitting at around 5°C.

Forecasters are expecting it to remain cloudy for most of the day however it will still feel mild, with temperatures once again hitting highs of 9°C.

