Northumberland drug dealer, 66, sent to prison

A 66-year-old drug dealer from Northumberland faces five-and-a-half years behind bars.

Carlo Risi, 66, from Blyth, was sentenced after admitting being in possession of heroin with intent to supply.

A warrant executed back in December 2017 found Risi to be in possession of a quantity of heroin – a Class A drug – with an estimated street value of about £7,000. He was also found to have £15,000 in cash.

Risi claimed the money was from a gambling win and the heroin was for personal usage. He was arrested and charged with possession with intent to supply heroin. He was also further charged with possession of criminal property.

Officers then worked on an investigation surrounding Risi – pulling together evidence and working with partners.

As a result, he was arrested again on May 26 last year, and once again charged with possession with intent to supply heroin after officers found a further stash of the drug and £3,000 in cash.

On Tuesday, Risi, of Edendale Avenue, was put before a judge at Teesside Crown Court and sentenced to the jail term after admitting the charges against him.

Sergeant David Ostle, one of the lead officers in the case, said police had made a significant impact on the supply of drugs in the area.

He said: "We built an extremely strong case with overwhelming evidence which had been pulled together through a thorough investigation.

“Drugs can have a devastating impact on the community and I am delighted that we have managed to make a significant impact on the supply in this area.

"Class A drugs are extremely dangerous and this investigation has helped to keep our region a safe place to live and work.

"Sentences such as this one should act as a deterrent to anyone else who thinks they'll get away with criminal activity – drug-related or other.

"Northumbria Police are here and ready to pursue criminals and protect the communities we serve.”