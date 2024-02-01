Northumberland drink driver banned after being stopped by police near Alnwick
Jake Bates, 26, from Rockmidstead Cottages, near Alnwick, appeared at Berwick Magistrates’ Court on Thursday.
Magistrates heard that officers from Northumbria Police stopped the defendant on December 16 after noticing a BMW driving in and out of a lane on the B6341.
He provided a positive breath test of 61mg alc in 100ml breath. The legal limit is 35mg.
The court heard the defendant had been out with his girlfriend and had a couple of drinks.
"He was driving home along the old A1, a back road full of potholes and in poor condition,” said Ian O’Rourke in mitigation. “He was moving about in the lane to swerve to avoid the potholes.”
The court heard the defendant would lose his job as an Evri delivery driver.
He was banned from driving for 17 months and fined a total of £435.