Northumberland drink driver banned after being stopped by police near Alnwick

A north Northumberland man has been sentenced after pleading guilty to drink driving.
By Ian Smith
Published 1st Feb 2024, 10:00 GMT
Jake Bates, 26, from Rockmidstead Cottages, near Alnwick, appeared at Berwick Magistrates’ Court on Thursday.

Magistrates heard that officers from Northumbria Police stopped the defendant on December 16 after noticing a BMW driving in and out of a lane on the B6341.

He provided a positive breath test of 61mg alc in 100ml breath. The legal limit is 35mg.

Berwick police station and magistrates' court.Berwick police station and magistrates' court.
The court heard the defendant had been out with his girlfriend and had a couple of drinks.

"He was driving home along the old A1, a back road full of potholes and in poor condition,” said Ian O’Rourke in mitigation. “He was moving about in the lane to swerve to avoid the potholes.”

The court heard the defendant would lose his job as an Evri delivery driver.

He was banned from driving for 17 months and fined a total of £435.