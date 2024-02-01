Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Jake Bates, 26, from Rockmidstead Cottages, near Alnwick, appeared at Berwick Magistrates’ Court on Thursday.

Magistrates heard that officers from Northumbria Police stopped the defendant on December 16 after noticing a BMW driving in and out of a lane on the B6341.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northumberland Gazette, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

He provided a positive breath test of 61mg alc in 100ml breath. The legal limit is 35mg.

Berwick police station and magistrates' court.

The court heard the defendant had been out with his girlfriend and had a couple of drinks.

"He was driving home along the old A1, a back road full of potholes and in poor condition,” said Ian O’Rourke in mitigation. “He was moving about in the lane to swerve to avoid the potholes.”

The court heard the defendant would lose his job as an Evri delivery driver.