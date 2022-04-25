Northumberland dad and son in court for unprovoked pub attack

The Harbour Inn, Amble, where the holidaymaker was assaulted.

Edward and Conner Smith were drinking in a pub in Amble before they attacked their victim, who was in the area on holiday with his wife.

Newcastle Crown Court heard the husband had been chatting normally with Conner before trouble escalated without reason.

The couple, had been staying at a nearby caravan park and the court was told shouts of "mackem b******" were issued during the attack.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Prosecutor Neill Pallister said: "On September 29, 2019 the complainant and his wife were in the Harbour Inn.

"At about 5:30pm the man became aware of the two defendants in the bar and he knew them as Eddie and his son Conner.

"He recalls Conner Smith approached him and started to talk to him. Conner shook his hand and they chatted about work.

"He then recalls Edward Smith and a male dressed in black come across to join in the conversation.

"The next thing he remembers was Edward Smith was going to hit him. He remembers getting up after the first punch and ending up on the floor again, where he felt kicks but he couldn't see who was kicking him."

In a witness statement, his wife said she could hear the men shouting "get him out, he's a mackem b******."

Mr Pallister added: "She then recalled seeing her husband on the floor being kicked by four males, including these defendants and heard them shouting "F****** do him in".

The husband, who suffered bruising to his face including a 12cm linear abrasion, said in a victim statement: "This has knocked my confidence. I never expected to be assaulted like that while out with my wife.

"Although this offence occurred in 2019, my life has been severely impacted."

Edward, 62, of Fontburn, Amble, and Conner, 26, of Station Road, North Broomhill, Morpeth, were later arrested and both pleaded guilty to affray.

Jamie Adams, representing both, said: "Neither of these two men have never been responsible for anything like this in their past.”

Mr Recorder Rose sentenced them both to 18 months imprisonment suspended for two years, with 200 hours each of unpaid work.