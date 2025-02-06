Northumberland couple banned from keeping animals after rabbit’s neglect led to death

A couple from Northumberland have been banned from keeping animals for five years after admitting they had not met the needs of their pet rabbit.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northumberland Gazette, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Lauren and Mark Robson, now of Alexandra Road, Ashington - and formerly of Lynwood Avenue, Newbiggin-by-the-Sea – were also handed 12-month community orders.

Mr Robson, 29, was also ordered to do 100 hours of unpaid work and Mrs Robson, 31, given a £60 fine and 10 Rehabilitation Activity Requirement Days

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Each defendant was also ordered to pay £114 victim surcharge and £85 costs, at sentencing at Newcastle Magistrates Court on January 16.

Rabbit Doris and the hutch she was living in.

The court heard that after the couple had moved out of a rental property at Lynwood Avenue, the landlady found the emaciated rabbit abandoned there in a filthy hutch with no food. She took the rabbit to a local vet, who subsequently contacted the RSPCA.

RSPCA Inspector Lucy Green went to the veterinary surgery and was shown the black rabbit. She then visited the property where the rabbit - Doris - had been found. The owners had left her behind when they moved out of the property.

She said: “In the back garden was an outbuilding, the door was open and there was an open hutch inside with a thick layer of faeces, no bedding, two bowls - one empty, one had faeces in, a wooden chew and a water bottle. The hutch had thick cobwebs on the bars.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The vet who initially examined Doris found that she was underweight and malnourished with severe ataxia (poor muscle control) and her back leg muscles were atrophied. She was then transferred to another vet for further examination.

The second vet reported that Doris was severely malnourished, which could be caused by either the lack of a suitable diet, or from illness. As she was eating well at the vet, there was no evidence of illness that would have led to her low body condition, however her lack of mobility would have meant that she likely would have struggled to access any available food.

The x-rays taken at the vet showed that Doris’s left hip joint was displaced. There were also chronic bone changes, likely due to a lack of calcium and other nutrients in the rabbit’s diet. The vet said that it was very unlikely that Doris would regain the ability to use her legs as normal.

The vet believed that Doris’s severe weight loss could have been prevented if she had been fed a suitable diet and that she had been like this for a minimum of two months, but quite likely longer. She added that the dislocated hip joint, which will have caused significant pain, discomfort and inability to move as normal, severely compromised her quality of life.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Due to Doris’ condition, the vet made the difficult decision to euthanise her.

Inspector Green added: “It was the owner’s legal responsibility to properly look after animals in their care. This poor rabbit was starved and had severe mobility problems due to hind leg problems, but the owners failed to take her to a vet.

“For those who find themselves struggling, there are many reputable animal welfare charities who can offer help and advice and we encourage anybody in a difficult situation to seek support.”