A new initiative that aims to combat antisocial behaviour has begun in Cramlington.

A team of four Northumberland County Council ‘community safety officers’ have begun working in the town, with their work including engaging with local people and businesses and being a visible presence that it is hoped will deter unwanted behaviour.

The officers will also cooperate with Northumbria Police, Northumberland Fire and Rescue Service, housing providers, and other community services.

Cramlington was chosen for the initiative after data showed it was an area where clamping down on antisocial behaviour should be a priority, the council has said.

Community safety officers, police, fire and rescue staff, and councillors at the launch of the new team in Cramlington. (Photo by Northumberland County Council)

The Cramlington county councillors whose wards are covered by the new patrols said in a joint statement: “We warmly welcome the support given by this new team.

"We pride ourselves on having a good, friendly town where people get along and respect each other, and are not prepared to let a very small minority spoil things for everyone else.

“We look forward to seeing the officers out and about in the community over the coming months.”

Cllr Gordon Stewart, council cabinet member for communities, said: “Our county has a well-deserved reputation for being a safe place to live but like anywhere we do see issues of antisocial behaviour, which can affect people’s quality of life.

“Cramlington town centre was identified as a hot spot, and although it is a small number of young people, we are committed to tackling the issue.

“These new officers will be a visible presence in and around the town, working alongside police and other partners, to deter unacceptable behaviour.”

The officers will work flexible hours, including evenings and weekends, and can be deployed to hotspot areas if and when they are identified.

Grant funding for the new community safety officers comes from the Home Office, via the Northumbria Police and Crime Commissioner’s office.

Commissioner Kim McGuinness said: “We do not want this really small minority spoiling Cramlington for others.

“Extra officers are what local people want to see and we are delivering this as best we can to boost visibility, deter crime, and really engage with local people.

“Funding has previously been secured through my violence reduction unit to put extra officers out on patrol in the area too and it had a significant impact.

“I hope this latest focused activity will repeat that and really help with fighting and preventing crime in the area.”

Northumberland Fire and Rescue Service area manager Joe Haustead added: “We know that effective partnership working is vital to reducing crime and disorder and antisocial behaviour.

“This multi-agency partnership demonstrates the commitment by us all, that by closely working together we will address this problem.

“No one organisation can address the range of underlying causes or drivers of crime and antisocial behaviour.

“However, together the organisations represented in this partnership can identify and understand the problems within the community and work together to find solutions.”